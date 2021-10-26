Critical Analysis: Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) versus Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Iterum Therapeutics and Merus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 1 2 0 0 1.67 Merus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 30.86%. Merus has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.33%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than Merus.

Profitability

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -35.32% Merus -231.19% -51.93% -27.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Merus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Merus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics $40,000.00 2,426.80 -$52.01 million ($1.40) -0.38 Merus $29.94 million 35.97 -$85.51 million ($2.60) -10.77

Iterum Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Merus. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iterum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics beats Merus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

