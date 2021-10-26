Critical Contrast: Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) & Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Full House Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $125.59 million 3.03 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Full House Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts 7.80% 17.17% 3.95% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Full House Resorts and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Full House Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.15%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus target price of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 40.38%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Full House Resorts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Full House Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Full House Resorts beats Membership Collective Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada. The Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel segment includes gaming space, hotel rooms, fine dining restaurant, buffet, quick service restaurant, and casino bars. The Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel segment contains slot and video poker machines, table games, hotel rooms, steakhouse, casual dining outlets, and outdoor amphitheater. The Rising Star Casino Resort segment comprises of casino space, hotels, fine dining restaurant, buffet, sports bar, quick service restaurant, coffee shop, and multi-purpose grand theater. The Northern Nevada segment covers Stockman’s Casino and Grand Lodge Casino. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

