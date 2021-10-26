Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $180.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,110. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,238,000 after acquiring an additional 457,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

