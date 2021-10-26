Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

NYSE CCK traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.00. Crown has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

