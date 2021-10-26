Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Get Cryoport alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $78.64 on Monday. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.