CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 12th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $136.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSW Industrials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of CSW Industrials worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSWI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

