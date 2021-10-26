CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

NYSE CURO opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.87.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

CURO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,085. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

