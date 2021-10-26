CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 18.1% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.74. 23,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,587. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

