Cypress Capital LLC Buys 3,286 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.5% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

