Cypress Capital LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $97.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

