Cypress Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

AAPL stock opened at $148.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

