CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after buying an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,519,000 after buying an additional 76,104 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 42,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.54. 15,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,726. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,034.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

