DA Davidson Weighs in on BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BCB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 176.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 565.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 222,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,750 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.