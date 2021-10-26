Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Arosa Capital Management LP

Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises about 2.4% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arosa Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,093 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 47.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of DAR opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

