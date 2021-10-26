Deutsche Bank AG Buys 6,898 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.90 million. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

