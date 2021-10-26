Deutsche Bank AG Has $484,000 Position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,061,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,534 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares in the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

