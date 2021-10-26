Deutsche Bank AG Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

