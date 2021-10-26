Deutsche Bank AG Has $517,000 Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 683.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 31.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

