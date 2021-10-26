Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $452,000 Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $98.50.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

