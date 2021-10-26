Deutsche Bank AG Sells 297 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in QCR were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 116.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in QCR by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

