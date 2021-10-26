Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $349.56 on Friday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,250 shares of company stock worth $133,478,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

