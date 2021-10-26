Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,800

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC cut St. James’s Place to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,554 ($20.30) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,578.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,485.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.32%.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

