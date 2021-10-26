Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price to $45.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $817.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

