Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,018,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 254,812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $146,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 225.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.