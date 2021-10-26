Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Receives C$8.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXT shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE DXT traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,366. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$595.97 million and a PE ratio of 21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.91.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

