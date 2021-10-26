DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 405 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

