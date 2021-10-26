DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 77,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,194,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 73,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,748.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2,554.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.