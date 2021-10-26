DF Dent & Co. Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 527 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $602.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $604.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.