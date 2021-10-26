DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 460,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 207,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $225.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

