DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

