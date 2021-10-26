DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

VOO stock opened at $418.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $419.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

