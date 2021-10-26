Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 297.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 531.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 76,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 64,284 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $199.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

