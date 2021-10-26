Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 70,796 Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $484.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.11.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.