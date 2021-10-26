Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 80,336 Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 116,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 1,880.97%. On average, analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYCN shares. Truist started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

