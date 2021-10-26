Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.21% of Yumanity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

