Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $147.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $127.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.64.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $114.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 609,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

