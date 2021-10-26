Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

