DIGG (DIGG) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $58,284.71 or 0.93617389 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $29.37 million and approximately $175,686.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00072750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,336.48 or 1.00125374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.67 or 0.06845131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.