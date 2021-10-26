Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report $304.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.00 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $70.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 328.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 116,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 114.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 32.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,982. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.