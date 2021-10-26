DigitalBits Achieves Market Cap of $449.25 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $449.25 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.97 or 0.00326006 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003148 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

