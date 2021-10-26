Diker Management LLC Invests $5.31 Million in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Diker Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000. PagerDuty comprises approximately 2.3% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diker Management LLC owned 0.15% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,806 shares of company stock worth $9,903,806. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

