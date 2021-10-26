Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.96 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,092 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.02% of Equity Bancshares worth $21,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQBK. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 128,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

EQBK stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $488.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

