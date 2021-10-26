Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,290,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $25,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

