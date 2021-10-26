Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 395,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,639,396.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,164 shares of company stock worth $30,120,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

