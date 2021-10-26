Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,519 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Superior Group of Companies worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 140,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 87,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of SGC opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $130.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.95 million. Analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

