Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 118,143 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $22,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 138.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

