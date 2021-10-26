Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,459 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.51% of Donegal Group worth $24,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 191,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Donegal Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Donegal Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $204,247.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $463.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $200.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

