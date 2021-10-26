Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,819 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.57% of Napco Security Technologies worth $23,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 556,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSSC opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $852.04 million, a P/E ratio of 105.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

