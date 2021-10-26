Donald Matthew Smith Sells 127,283 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 127,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $2,942,782.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $561,500.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 125,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $2,872,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $569,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00.

Shares of HAYW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. 34,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,421,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hayward by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

