Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DORM traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,341. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.30. Dorman Products has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $113.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

